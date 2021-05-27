 Skip to main content

Vir Biotech Stock Jumps After FDA Emergency Use Approval COVID-19 Antibody Drug

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Vir Biotech Stock Jumps After FDA Emergency Use Approval COVID-19 Antibody Drug
  • The FDA has given an emergency use authorization (EUA) to COVID-19 antibody treatment developed by Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) and GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK) for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in people aged 12 years and older.
  • The EUA comes after Vir’s antibody proved 85% effective at preventing hospitalization in high-risk, newly diagnosed COVID-19 patients.
  • The antibody, Sotrovimab, is not authorized for hospitalized patients due to COVID-19 or require oxygen therapy.
  • The antibody treatment will be available for COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks, GSK and Vir said, adding that they plan to submit a marketing application to the FDA in the second half of 2021.
  • Last week, the European Union’s CHMP backed the use of Sotrovimab for COVID-19 patients who were at risk of severe disease and did not need supplemental oxygen.
  • Price Action: VIR shares are up 9.27% at $50, while GSK shares are down 0.67% at $38.45 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19 COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

