 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GSK - Vir Biotech's Sotrovimab Reduces Hospitalization, Risk Of Death In Adult COVID-19 Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 11:41am   Comments
Share:
GSK - Vir Biotech's Sotrovimab Reduces Hospitalization, Risk Of Death In Adult COVID-19 Patients
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) have announced final, confirmatory results from the Phase 3 COMET-ICE evaluating sotrovimab in high-risk adult outpatients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.
  • Data demonstrated a 79% reduction in hospitalization for more than 24 hours or death compared with placebo after 29 days.
  • The most common adverse events observed in the sotrovimab treatment group were rash (1%) and diarrhea (2%), all mild or moderate.
  • No other treatment-emergent adverse events were reported at a higher rate with sotrovimab compared to placebo.
  • The U.S. National Institutes of Health has added sotrovimab to its COVID-19 treatment guidelines.
  • The companies will manufacture approximately two million doses to support emergency supply in the first year following FDA Emergency Use Authorization, with about 450,000 doses on hand.
  • FDA marketing application submission is expected in the second half of 2021.
  • Further research has been initiated to evaluate intramuscular administration of sotrovimab for the early treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in high-risk patients.
  • Price Action: GSK shares are up 0.04% at $39.86, and VIR shares up 3.41% at $47.73 during the market trading session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GSK + VIR)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Incyte, Ascendis FDA Decisions, Liver Congress Presentations And 4 IPOs
Tesla-Backed CureVac Plunges On Underwhelming COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy Data
IPO Preview: WalkMe, Atai Life Sciences Highlight Week Of Many Offerings
iTeos Therapeutics Stock Surges On $2.1B Development Pact For EOS-448 With GSK
VBI Vaccines' Brain Cancer Immunotherapy Gets FDA Fast Track Review; Announces Updated Tumor Response, Overall Survival Data
'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On GlaxoSmithKline, Snowflake And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19Biotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com