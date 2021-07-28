European Commission To Procure 220K Doses Of Glaxo-Vir Biotech's COVID-19 Antibody
- GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) have signed a Joint Procurement Agreement with the European Commission to supply up to 220,000 doses of COVID-19 antibody.
- The agreement covers sotrovimab, an investigational single dose monoclonal antibody for treating adults and adolescents (aged 12 years and over and weighing at least 40 kg) with COVID-19 who do not require oxygen supplementation and are at risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.
- This action follows the positive scientific opinion issued by the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).
- Sotrovimab is included in the European Commission's portfolio of promising candidate therapies as part of its COVID-19 Therapeutics Strategy.
- In addition, the documentation to support the forthcoming marketing authorization for sotrovimab is under rolling regulatory review with the EMA.
- In June, full results from the Phase 3 COMET-ICE trial showed a 79% reduction in hospitalizations for more than 24 hours or death due to any cause by Day 29 compared to placebo, meeting the primary endpoint of the trial.
- GSK and Vir plan to submit a marketing application to the FDA in 2H of 2021.
- In May, sotrovimab received an emergency use nod from the FDA for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19.
- Price Action: VIR shares closed at $36.44 on Tuesday, while GSK stock is up 0.58% at $39.75 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Contracts General