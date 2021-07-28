 Skip to main content

European Commission To Procure 220K Doses Of Glaxo-Vir Biotech's COVID-19 Antibody

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 7:09am   Comments
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) have signed a Joint Procurement Agreement with the European Commission to supply up to 220,000 doses of COVID-19 antibody.
  • The agreement covers sotrovimab, an investigational single dose monoclonal antibody for treating adults and adolescents (aged 12 years and over and weighing at least 40 kg) with COVID-19 who do not require oxygen supplementation and are at risk of progressing to severe COVID-19. 
  • This action follows the positive scientific opinion issued by the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). 
  • Sotrovimab is included in the European Commission's portfolio of promising candidate therapies as part of its COVID-19 Therapeutics Strategy. 
  • In addition, the documentation to support the forthcoming marketing authorization for sotrovimab is under rolling regulatory review with the EMA. 
  • In June, full results from the Phase 3 COMET-ICE trial showed a 79% reduction in hospitalizations for more than 24 hours or death due to any cause by Day 29 compared to placebo, meeting the primary endpoint of the trial.
  • GSK and Vir plan to submit a marketing application to the FDA in 2H of 2021. 
  • In May, sotrovimab received an emergency use nod from the FDA for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19.
  • Price Action: VIR shares closed at $36.44 on Tuesday, while GSK stock is up 0.58% at $39.75 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

