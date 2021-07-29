 Skip to main content

Augmenta - TFF Pharma's COVID-19 Antibody Shows Preclinical Activity Against Delta Variant

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 10:13am   Comments
Augmenta - TFF Pharma's COVID-19 Antibody Shows Preclinical Activity Against Delta Variant
  • Augmenta Bioworks and TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TFFPhave announced positive in vitro data indicating that their lead anti-COVID-19 monoclonal antibody, AUG-3387, binds to and neutralizes the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant (B.1.617.2). 
  • The companies have selected a final formulation of AUG-3387 that will be used to complete in vivo preclinical efficacy studies in the coming weeks and will proceed with toxicology studies by the end of 2021. 
  • Ongoing formulation development studies are expected to demonstrate that a sufficient dose of AUG-3387 to achieve a neutralizing concentration in the lungs can be delivered via already approved commercial dry powder inhaler devices.
  • Price Action: TFFP shares are up 1.50% at $8.78 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

