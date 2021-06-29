Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Produced Neutralizing Titers Against All Variants Tested
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has announced new results from in vitro neutralization studies of sera from individuals vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine.
- The COVID-19 shot produced neutralizing titers against all variants tested, including other versions of the Beta variant, three lineage variants of B.1.617, including Delta variants, the Eta variant (first identified in Nigeria); and the A.23.1 and A.VOI.V2 variants first identified in Uganda and Angola, respectively.
- The data were submitted as a preprint to bioRxiv.
- The analysis showed minimal impact on neutralizing titers against the Alpha and A.23.1 variants relative to those against the ancestral strain (D614G).
- It also showed a modest reduction in neutralizing titers against the Delta (2.1-fold), Gamma (P.1, 3.2-fold), Kappa (3.3-3.4-fold), and Eta (4.2-fold) variants.
- A 7.3 or 8.4-fold reduction in neutralizing titers was observed with the additional versions of the Beta variant.
- Additionally, an 8.0-fold reduction in neutralizing titers relative to the ancestral strain was observed with A.VOI.V2.
- Tuesday, Moderna's COVID-19 shot received emergency use approval In India.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are up 6.08% at $236.30 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
