 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Produced Neutralizing Titers Against All Variants Tested

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 10:49am   Comments
Share:
Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Produced Neutralizing Titers Against All Variants Tested
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNAhas announced new results from in vitro neutralization studies of sera from individuals vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine.
  • The COVID-19 shot produced neutralizing titers against all variants tested, including other versions of the Beta variant, three lineage variants of B.1.617, including Delta variants, the Eta variant (first identified in Nigeria); and the A.23.1 and A.VOI.V2 variants first identified in Uganda and Angola, respectively. 
  • The data were submitted as a preprint to bioRxiv.
  • The analysis showed minimal impact on neutralizing titers against the Alpha and A.23.1 variants relative to those against the ancestral strain (D614G). 
  • It also showed a modest reduction in neutralizing titers against the Delta (2.1-fold), Gamma (P.1, 3.2-fold), Kappa (3.3-3.4-fold), and Eta (4.2-fold) variants. 
  • A 7.3 or 8.4-fold reduction in neutralizing titers was observed with the additional versions of the Beta variant. 
  • Additionally, an 8.0-fold reduction in neutralizing titers relative to the ancestral strain was observed with A.VOI.V2.
  • Tuesday, Moderna's COVID-19 shot received emergency use approval In India.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are up 6.08% at $236.30 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRNA)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Moderna Hires Ogilvy Health CEO Kate Cronin As Chief Brand Officer To Build On COVID-19 Vaccine Momentum
India Made AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Not Eligible For EU Travel, Seeks Resolution: Reuters
FDA Revises Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Sheets With Rare Heart Inflammation Warning
UK Study Of COVID-19 Shots Mix-Match Shows Immune Response, Can Add Flexibility To Vaccination Programs: CNBC
AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Higher Immune Response With Longer Gap, Third Booster Dose
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com