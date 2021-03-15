 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IDT Biologika To Make J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine Using Takeda's Manufacturing Capacity

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 2:00pm   Comments
Share:

Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) has signed an agreement with Germany-based contract manufacturer IDT Biologika GmbH to make Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Under the contract, the capacity at IDT’s Dessau site, previously reserved to make Takeda’s dengue vaccine candidate, will be used to make J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine for worldwide distribution.
  • After three months, the capacity will be returned to Takeda to resume manufacturing for its dengue vaccine’s planned launch.
  • This year, Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) and Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) agreed to help make J&J’s vaccine.
  • Takeda is handling the Japanese approval process, import, and distribution of coronavirus vaccines from Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX).
  • IDT is already producing AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Price Action: TAK shares are trading 2.25% higher at 18.85, and JNJ shares are up 0.41% at $160.25 in market trading hours on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ + TAK)

What's Moving The Market Friday?
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novavax Vaccine Data, ContraFect Secures BARDA Funding, 2 IPOs
Why Novavax Shares Spiked 32% Today
Johnson & Johnson Poised To Win European Approval For Its COVID-19 Vaccine
Johnson And Johnson's Vaccine Could Be A Game Changer
Biden Administration Poised To Buy Additional 100M Doses Of J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine: CNBC
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Contracts FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com