IDT Biologika To Make J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine Using Takeda's Manufacturing Capacity
Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) has signed an agreement with Germany-based contract manufacturer IDT Biologika GmbH to make Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.
- Under the contract, the capacity at IDT’s Dessau site, previously reserved to make Takeda’s dengue vaccine candidate, will be used to make J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine for worldwide distribution.
- After three months, the capacity will be returned to Takeda to resume manufacturing for its dengue vaccine’s planned launch.
- This year, Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) and Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) agreed to help make J&J’s vaccine.
- Takeda is handling the Japanese approval process, import, and distribution of coronavirus vaccines from Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX).
- IDT is already producing AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine.
- Price Action: TAK shares are trading 2.25% higher at 18.85, and JNJ shares are up 0.41% at $160.25 in market trading hours on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Contracts FDA General