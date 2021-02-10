Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AstraZeneca Recruits IDT Biologika As Manufacturing Partner For COVID-19 Vaccine

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 11:13am   Comments
Share:
  • AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) enlists Germany’s IDT Biologika as a contract manufacturer of its COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Both the companies are exploring options to accelerate the output of the finished COVID-19 vaccine in the second quarter of 2021 to help support Europe’s immediate vaccination needs during the pandemic following the European Medicines Agency approval on January 29.
  • AstraZeneca and IDT Biologika have also planned a joint investment to build large additional drug substance capacity for the future. While the details of the agreement are yet to be finalized, both companies plan to invest in capacity expansion at IDT Biologika’s production site in Dessau, Germany, to build up to five 2,000-litre bioreactors. The new assets are estimated to be operational by the end of 2022.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are down 0.44% at $50.19 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + AZNCF)

AstraZeneca: Q4 Earnings Insights
AstraZeneca Sees Profit Growth In 2021 Despite COVID-19 Vaccine Controversy
Merck In Talks To Possibly Produce COVID-19 Shots: WSJ
Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2021
Earnings Outlook For AstraZeneca
Earnings Schedule This Week Includes General Motors, Disney, CocaCola, Uber
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com