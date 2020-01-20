7 Blockbuster Drugs Expected To Be Launched In 2020

Biotech stocks had a fairly decent run in 2019, thanks to record deal flow, several path-breaking innovation in drug research & development and the positive broader market sentiment. New molecular entity approvals totaled 48 in 2019, less than the 59 NME approvals in 2018.

The new year is expected to be risk fraught, as lawmakers are expected to step up their rhetoric on drug pricing. Even as the outlook for drug companies remains not-so-promising, some key drug approvals could still impart some momentum to the sector.

The FDA could expedite the review of some drugs, Evaluate Pharma said, citing some approvals in 2019 that came about well ahead of the scheduled PDUFA date such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated's (NASDAQ: VRTX) Trikafta. Trikafta, a treatment option for cystic fibrosis, was approved five months ahead of the PDUFA date.

The following are the drugs with blockbuster potential that could make their way from lab to the shelves, according to Evaluate Pharma.

Trastuzumab deruxtecan

Sponsor: Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTC: DSNKY) & AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN)

(OTC: DSNKY) & (NYSE: AZN) Indication: Her2 positive breast cancer

Her2 positive breast cancer Status: BLA accepted with priority review status in October and the PDUFA date has been fixed for second quarter of 2020

Palforzia

Sponsor: Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT)

(NASDAQ: AIMT) Indication: Peanut allergy

Peanut allergy Status: PDUFA date of January; A FDA panel, which met in September, voted 7 to 2 that the efficacy data and 8 to 1 that the safety data in conjunction with additional safeguards are adequate to support the use of Palforzia

Ozanimod

Sponsor: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) (came into the company's stable through its Celgene buy)

(NYSE: BMY) (came into the company's stable through its Celgene buy) Indication: relapsing form of multiple sclerosis

relapsing form of multiple sclerosis Status: The FDA accepted for review the BLA in June and has set a PDUFA date of March 25

Inclisiran

Sponsor: Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS)(came into the company's stable through its Medicines Company buy)

(NYSE: NVS)(came into the company's stable through its Medicines Company buy) Indication: LDL-cholesterol lowering therapy

LDL-cholesterol lowering therapy Status: NDA submitted in December for use in secondary prevention patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and familial hypercholesterolemia

Roxadustat

Sponsor: AstraZeneca/ FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN)

AstraZeneca/ (NASDAQ: FGEN) Indication: treating anemia associated with chronic kidney disease

treating anemia associated with chronic kidney disease Status: FibroGen, AstraZeneca's partner in developing roxadustat, said it has submitted the NDA to the FDA in late December

Sacituzumab Govitecan

Sponsor: Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU)

(NASDAQ: IMMU) Indication: treating metastatic triple-negative breast cancer

treating metastatic triple-negative breast cancer Status: After an initial snub, the company resubmitted the BLA and the FDA accepted the application for review Dec. 26, 2019, fixing a PDUFA action date of June 2

Filgotinib