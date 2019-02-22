The following is a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:

Scaling The Peaks

(Biotech stocks that hit 52-week highs on Feb. 21.)

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY)

(NYSE: LLY) Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS): IPO-ed on Feb. 8.

(NASDAQ: GOSS): IPO-ed on Feb. 8. Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ: IMDZ): announced a deal to be acquired by Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK).

(NASDAQ: IMDZ): announced a deal to be acquired by (NYSE: MRK). Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC)

(NASDAQ: NTEC) Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL)

(NASDAQ: OMCL) PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: PDLI)

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech stocks that hit 52-week lows on Feb. 21.)

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX)

(NASDAQ: ELGX) Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INNT)

(NASDAQ: INNT) MOTIF BIO PLC/S ADR (NASDAQ: MTFB)

(NASDAQ: MTFB) Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL)

Stock In Focus

Earnings

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ: BEAT) reported fourth-quarter revenues of $103.6 million, up 12.9 percent year-over-year, and adjusted earnings per share of 56 cents compared to the year-ago's 32 cents.

Analysts expected EPS of 43 cents per share on revenues of $102.84 million.

The stock fell 4.99 percent to $69.68 in after-hours trading.

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE)'s fourth quarter revenues climbed from $4.2 million to $19.2 million. The company's net loss widened from $2.52 to $2.72. Analysts expected a wider loss of $2.86 per share on revenues of $8.12 million.

The stock rose 2.17 percent to $130 in after-hours trading.

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) said its fourth-quarter revenues increased from $4.1 million to $5.1 million. The net loss per share widened from 10 cents to 17 cents. The results matched analysts' expectation.

The stock rallied 3.93 percent to $5.29 in after-hours trading.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN)'s 2018 fourth-quarter revenues of $353.2 million compared to $358.3 million in the year-ago period. The GAAP net loss narrowed from 30 cents per share to 3 cents per share.

On a non-GAAP basis, the company reversed to a loss of $10.8 million from a profit of $5.2 million.

For 2019, the company guided to revenue of $1.68 billion to $1.75 billion, while the consensus estimate calls for revenue of $1.73 billion.

The stock fell 5.98 percent to $83.50 in after-hours trading.

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) reported a loss of 46 cents per share for 2018 compared to 53 cents per share for 2017. Analysts had expected a loss of 47 cents per share.

The stock slipped 4.11 percent to $1.31 in after-hours trading.

On The Radar

Clinical Trial Results

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ: ORTX) is due to present Phase 1/2 data for its OTL-101, being evaluated for adenosine deaminase severe combined immunodeficiency at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Earnings

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: MNTA) (before the market open) Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM)

