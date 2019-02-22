The Daily Biotech Pulse: BioMarin Slips On Earnings, TherapeuticsMD Posts In-Line Results, Orchard To Present Immunodeficiency Drug Data
The following is a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:
Scaling The Peaks
(Biotech stocks that hit 52-week highs on Feb. 21.)
- Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY)
- Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS): IPO-ed on Feb. 8.
- Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ: IMDZ): announced a deal to be acquired by Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK).
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC)
- Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL)
- PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: PDLI)
Down In The Dumps
(Biotech stocks that hit 52-week lows on Feb. 21.)
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX)
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INNT)
- MOTIF BIO PLC/S ADR (NASDAQ: MTFB)
- Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL)
Stock In Focus
Earnings
BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ: BEAT) reported fourth-quarter revenues of $103.6 million, up 12.9 percent year-over-year, and adjusted earnings per share of 56 cents compared to the year-ago's 32 cents.
Analysts expected EPS of 43 cents per share on revenues of $102.84 million.
The stock fell 4.99 percent to $69.68 in after-hours trading.
bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE)'s fourth quarter revenues climbed from $4.2 million to $19.2 million. The company's net loss widened from $2.52 to $2.72. Analysts expected a wider loss of $2.86 per share on revenues of $8.12 million.
The stock rose 2.17 percent to $130 in after-hours trading.
TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) said its fourth-quarter revenues increased from $4.1 million to $5.1 million. The net loss per share widened from 10 cents to 17 cents. The results matched analysts' expectation.
The stock rallied 3.93 percent to $5.29 in after-hours trading.
See also: Intercept Shares Soar To Multimonth High After NASH Drug Aces Late-Stage Trial
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN)'s 2018 fourth-quarter revenues of $353.2 million compared to $358.3 million in the year-ago period. The GAAP net loss narrowed from 30 cents per share to 3 cents per share.
On a non-GAAP basis, the company reversed to a loss of $10.8 million from a profit of $5.2 million.
For 2019, the company guided to revenue of $1.68 billion to $1.75 billion, while the consensus estimate calls for revenue of $1.73 billion.
The stock fell 5.98 percent to $83.50 in after-hours trading.
Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) reported a loss of 46 cents per share for 2018 compared to 53 cents per share for 2017. Analysts had expected a loss of 47 cents per share.
The stock slipped 4.11 percent to $1.31 in after-hours trading.
On The Radar
Clinical Trial Results
- Orchard Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ: ORTX) is due to present Phase 1/2 data for its OTL-101, being evaluated for adenosine deaminase severe combined immunodeficiency at 10:30 a.m. ET.
Earnings
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) (before the market open)
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM)
Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, Clinical Trials And Earnings
Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.