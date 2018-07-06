Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling the Peaks

(Stocks hitting 52-week highs on July 5)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS)

(NASDAQ: ABUS) Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT)

(NASDAQ: ECYT) Merus NV (NASDAQ: MRUS)

(NASDAQ: MRUS) Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ: KIDS)(Piper Jaffray raised price target from $24 to $30)

(NASDAQ: KIDS)(Piper Jaffray raised price target from $24 to $30) Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN)

Stocks In Focus

Biogen-Eisai's Alzheimer's Drug Meets Predefined End Points In Mid-stage Trial

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Eisai announced positive topline results from the Phase 2 study of their BAN2401, which was evaluated in a 856-patient trial for treating early Alzheimer's disease.

BAN2401 is an anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody.

"The study achieved statistical significance on key predefined endpoints evaluating efficacy at 18 months on slowing progression in Alzheimer's Disease Composite Score (ADCOMS) and on reduction of amyloid accumulated in the brain as measured using amyloid-PET (positron emission tomography)," the companies said.

Obseva To List Shares On Swiss Exchange

Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) announced its shares will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, effective July 13 under the ticker symbol OBSN. The company shares are already listed on the Nasdaq since Jan. 2017. Obseva also indicated that it will not issue any additional shares related to its Swiss listing.