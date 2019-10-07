15 Most Popular Stocks Under $10, According To Robinhood Users
Stocks priced under $10 per share may seem cheap on first glance. But stocks with low share prices often end up there because they have gotten hit by heavy selling pressure.
Robinhood keeps a running list of the most popular stocks held among its mostly Millennial-aged users, and the top stocks under $10 have all struggled in recent months and years.
A stock trading under $10 may seem like it has an unbalanced risk-reward skew, but stocks trading under $10 can just as easily fall 50% as stocks trading at $100 per share.
Stocks Under $10
Here’s a look at Robinhood’s top 15 most popular stocks with share prices under $10, sorted by number of Robinhood users who own the stock.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB), 534,298 users.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), 297,516 users.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), 285,731 users.
- Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT), 231,999 users.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO), 217,138 users.
- Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON), 178,410 users.
- Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO), 164,665 users.
- Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG), 124,904 users.
- Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA), 123,494 users.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK), 99,039 users.
- Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), 96,080 users.
- Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN), 79,177 users.
- Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA), 77,253 users.
- Sprint Corp (NYSE: S), 58,288 users.
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI), 55,707 users.
Benzinga’s Take
The dangers of looking for stocks in the discount bin are clear given just a quick glance at the top of this list. Not a single one of the top seven Robinhood holdings under $10 have delivered positive returns for investors over the past year. Investors would be wise to remember that just because a stock is cheap doesn’t mean it is a good value.
