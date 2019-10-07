Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

15 Most Popular Stocks Under $10, According To Robinhood Users
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 07, 2019 12:41pm   Comments
Share:
15 Most Popular Stocks Under $10, According To Robinhood Users

Stocks priced under $10 per share may seem cheap on first glance. But stocks with low share prices often end up there because they have gotten hit by heavy selling pressure.

Robinhood keeps a running list of the most popular stocks held among its mostly Millennial-aged users, and the top stocks under $10 have all struggled in recent months and years.

A stock trading under $10 may seem like it has an unbalanced risk-reward skew, but stocks trading under $10 can just as easily fall 50% as stocks trading at $100 per share.

Stocks Under $10

Here’s a look at Robinhood’s top 15 most popular stocks with share prices under $10, sorted by number of Robinhood users who own the stock.

  1. Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB), 534,298 users.
  2. General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), 297,516 users.
  3. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), 285,731 users.
  4. Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT), 231,999 users.
  5. GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO), 217,138 users.
  6. Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON), 178,410 users.
  7. Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO), 164,665 users.
  8. Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG), 124,904 users.
  9. Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA), 123,494 users.
  10. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK), 99,039 users.
  11. Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), 96,080 users.
  12. Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN), 79,177 users.
  13. Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA), 77,253 users.
  14. Sprint Corp (NYSE: S), 58,288 users.
  15. Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI), 55,707 users.

Benzinga’s Take

The dangers of looking for stocks in the discount bin are clear given just a quick glance at the top of this list. Not a single one of the top seven Robinhood holdings under $10 have delivered positive returns for investors over the past year. Investors would be wise to remember that just because a stock is cheap doesn’t mean it is a good value.

Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

Related Links:

15 Highest Dividend Yields In The S&P 500

14 Lowest PEG Ratios In The S&P 500

Posted-In: RobinhoodGeneral Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB + APHA)

What Traders Should Watch For This Week As The WeTrader Paper Trading Competition Kicks Off
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
The Week In Cannabis: The Vaping Crisis, Q3 Earnings On The Horizon & More
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Apple, Disney, Ford And More
16 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
MKM: Canadian Cannabis Grower Profits Will Disappoint The Street
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session