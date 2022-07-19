 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TD Ameritrade Adds thinkorswim Mobile, Web, And Desktop Features
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 19, 2022 4:35pm   Comments
Share:
TD Ameritrade Adds thinkorswim Mobile, Web, And Desktop Features

Charles Schwab Inc-owned (NYSE: SCHW) TD Ameritrade announced that it is enhancing its award-winning thinkorswim trading product.

The development comes after Schwab committed to adopting, integrating, and advancing the award-winning platform’s education and tool kit.

“We know how important thinkorswim and the consistent innovation at the platforms’ core are to clients,” said Barry Metzger, Head of Trading and Education, Charles Schwab.

“These recently released feature enhancements are an excellent example of how we are continuing to innovate and improve upon the experience while the integration moves forward.”

Also Read: Fintech Awards Winner TradeStation Expands Crypto Offerings: Here Are The New Additions

Updates: 11 new charting studies and an advanced thinkscript Integrated Development Environment (IDE) code editor, mobile “Portfolio Digests” and improved privacy displays, as well as web-based drag-and-drop order editing, one-click cancellations, and earnings projections.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SCHW)

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 19, 2022
$1000 Invested In Charles Schwab 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today
Charles Schwab: Q2 Earnings Insights
Goldman Sachs, Bank of America And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 18, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Charles Schwab
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Barry Metzger Charles Schwab Inc thinkorswimFintech