TD Ameritrade Adds thinkorswim Mobile, Web, And Desktop Features

Charles Schwab Inc-owned (NYSE: SCHW) TD Ameritrade announced that it is enhancing its award-winning thinkorswim trading product.

The development comes after Schwab committed to adopting, integrating, and advancing the award-winning platform’s education and tool kit.

“We know how important thinkorswim and the consistent innovation at the platforms’ core are to clients,” said Barry Metzger, Head of Trading and Education, Charles Schwab.

“These recently released feature enhancements are an excellent example of how we are continuing to innovate and improve upon the experience while the integration moves forward.”

Updates: 11 new charting studies and an advanced thinkscript Integrated Development Environment (IDE) code editor, mobile “Portfolio Digests” and improved privacy displays, as well as web-based drag-and-drop order editing, one-click cancellations, and earnings projections.