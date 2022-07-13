 Skip to main content

Fintech Awards Winner TradeStation Expands Crypto Offerings: Here Are The New Additions
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 13, 2022 4:20pm   Comments
What: TradeStation, the award-winning and self-clearing online brokerage for trading stocks, bonds, commodities, futures, options, and cryptocurrencies, added new assets to its platform.

Why: This comes as the broker, who is regularly recognized at Benzinga’s Fintech Awards events for best-in-class software capabilities and impactful leadership, seeks to allow its clients better diversification across projects and their associated coins, below.

  • Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE)
  • Compound (CRYPTO: COMP)
  • Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK)
  • Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC)
  • Maker (CRYPTO: MKR)
  • Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB)

For each, TradeStation aggregates multiple pools of liquidity into a consolidated market data feed. This, along with an intelligent order-routing system, allows clients to have better visibility.

Thought: “You have to be diversified,” says famed investor Kevin O’Leary.

“The whole point is, you don’t know who is going to win. Is Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) going to win? Is Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) going to win? Is it Helium or is it Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX)? I own them all.”

Going Forward: TradeStation aims to continue to “assess additional coins” based on “demand and market sentiment,” a press release on the matter said.

The new tokens are available to users through its web and mobile applications, alongside a suite of API’s that include both REST and FIX API’s, as well as via Self-Directed Individual Retirement Arrangements (IRAs) provided by TradeStation Crypto.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

