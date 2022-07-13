Fintech Awards Winner TradeStation Expands Crypto Offerings: Here Are The New Additions

What: TradeStation, the award-winning and self-clearing online brokerage for trading stocks, bonds, commodities, futures, options, and cryptocurrencies, added new assets to its platform.

Why: This comes as the broker, who is regularly recognized at Benzinga’s Fintech Awards events for best-in-class software capabilities and impactful leadership, seeks to allow its clients better diversification across projects and their associated coins, below.

Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE)

(CRYPTO: AAVE) Compound (CRYPTO: COMP)

(CRYPTO: COMP) Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK)

(CRYPTO: LINK) Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC)

(CRYPTO: MATIC) Maker (CRYPTO: MKR)

(CRYPTO: MKR) Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB)

For each, TradeStation aggregates multiple pools of liquidity into a consolidated market data feed. This, along with an intelligent order-routing system, allows clients to have better visibility.

Thought: “You have to be diversified,” says famed investor Kevin O’Leary.

“The whole point is, you don’t know who is going to win. Is Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) going to win? Is Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) going to win? Is it Helium or is it Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX)? I own them all.”

Going Forward: TradeStation aims to continue to “assess additional coins” based on “demand and market sentiment,” a press release on the matter said.

The new tokens are available to users through its web and mobile applications, alongside a suite of API’s that include both REST and FIX API’s, as well as via Self-Directed Individual Retirement Arrangements (IRAs) provided by TradeStation Crypto.