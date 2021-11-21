Fintech Focus For November 22, 2021

One Big Thing In Fintech: In late 2019, Benzinga had the opportunity to speak with Brandon Dewitt, co-founder and CTO at MX Technologies.

While cofounding the firm that provides fintech and traditional financial institutions the tools to aggregate, enhance, analyze, present, and act on financial data, Dewitt had been living with a terminal cancer diagnosis.

After five years of battle, on Nov. 16, 2021, Dewitt passed on leaving behind not a hole, but a legacy of impact and disruption.

Here’s a short tribute to the accomplishments of Dewitt and MX.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

SIX launches blockchain bond.

Twitter grows tipping functions. (NYSE: TWTR)

SPX, VIX options to trade 24/5.

Upstart is targeting small loans. (NASDAQ: UPST)

Square unveils tbDEX material. (NYSE: SQ)

The Rockets and NYDIG team.

Mastercard adds innovation lab. (NYSE: MA)

S&P added Sentiment indexes. (NYSE: SPGI)

Google Pay adding new offers. (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

Mastercard leaders talk crypto.

Snapshot Labs adds $4M seed.

Voyager CEO on crypto growth. (OTC: VYGVF)

MoneyLion has added MALKA. (NYSE: ML)

Gemini adds $400M in funding.

Watch Out For This: Chicago hedge-fund billionaire Kenneth Griffin said he won a $43.2 million first-edition copy of the U.S. Constitution at a Sotheby’s auction on Thursday—and now he intends to lend it to a free Arkansas art museum.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Interesting Reads:

Powell or Brainard. Pick one!!

Newer home market structure.

Captain Fauci urges boosters.

SUV plows into winter parade.

The 737 and failure of Boeing. (NYSE: BA)

NYC building a wall of oysters.

El Salvador plans BTC bonds. (CRYPTO: BTC)

Market Moving Headline: SpotGamma sees the market entering into a weaker backdrop; the supportive vanna and charm flows associated with decaying hedges, as well as the removal of large options positions and associated gamma hedging opens the market more to fundamental forces.

Source: SpotGamma