Fintech Focus For November 2, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Ownership creates empowerment.”

Source: Lule Demmissie

One Big Thing In Fintech: Money20/20’s latest in-person conference was held Oct. 24-27 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Amidst all the recognition and networking, Benzinga had the opportunity to speak with Christina Bechhold Russ, the SVP and director of strategic investment initiatives at Truist Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC).

Source: Benzinga

Watch Out For This: It's not uncommon for young professionals to receive unsolicited professional advice early in their careers.

Anna Avalos, the chief people officer at financial management company SoFi, understands this all too well.

"While the advice that friends, coworkers, and family share is almost always well-intentioned, remember it's always based on that person's perspective," Avalos said. "Your goals and experiences are uniquely yours to own and you'll reach your fullest potential by following your own path."

Source: Business Insider

Market Moving Headline: Tapering won’t impact inflation.

Though tapering won’t be disinflationary, it could help keep market-based measures of inflation expectations anchored, since tapering is the preamble to the Fed beginning to tighten monetary policy either by allowing its balance sheet to decline and/or by increasing the target range for the fed funds rate.

Source: Moody's (NYSE: MCO)