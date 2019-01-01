QQQ
Range
1.08 - 1.18
Vol / Avg.
62.2K/233.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.78 - 2.57
Mkt Cap
86.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.12
P/E
-
Shares
75.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 7:47PM
WonderFi Technologies Inc is a technology company that is providing individuals with access to financial services through DeFi. Its platform serves as a trusted gateway to the new financial system and it aims to enable and empower individuals to use DeFi in a streamlined way. It is actively engaged in the development of a technology platform to facilitate investments in the emerging industry of decentralized finance.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

WonderFi Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WonderFi Technologies (WONDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WonderFi Technologies (OTCPK: WONDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WonderFi Technologies's (WONDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WonderFi Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for WonderFi Technologies (WONDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WonderFi Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for WonderFi Technologies (WONDF)?

A

The stock price for WonderFi Technologies (OTCPK: WONDF) is $1.15 last updated Today at 5:10:31 PM.

Q

Does WonderFi Technologies (WONDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WonderFi Technologies.

Q

When is WonderFi Technologies (OTCPK:WONDF) reporting earnings?

A

WonderFi Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WonderFi Technologies (WONDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WonderFi Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does WonderFi Technologies (WONDF) operate in?

A

WonderFi Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.