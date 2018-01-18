Visible Alpha, a fintech startup and alumni of the Benzinga Fintech Awards, announced Thursday a $38 million funding round.

The round was led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) and also included Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC), Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (NYSE: SAN) BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTC: BNPQY), Macquarie Group, and Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE: RY).

Existing investors Jefferies, Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C), Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) also participated.

What Is Visible Alpha?

Visible Alpha offers new and collaborative ways for firms to do research on potential investments, and won a 2016 Benzinga Fintech Award in the Best Research Platforms, Apps & Tools category. The company has also positioned itself as a solution to MiFID II, the new European regulation that forces money managers to pay for their own research instead of passing the costs on to investors.

To date, Visible Alpha has more than 450 research providers on the platform and are used by over 100 buy-side firms. The company said in the release it plans on using the additional funding to fuel "explosive growth and maintain its leadership position among firms driving efficiency, transparency and alpha generation in the institutional research process."

“Visible Alpha empowers investment professionals to redefine their research experience with technology that brings relevant and quantified insights to the forefront,” CEO Scott Rosen said in the release. “This capital gives us additional resources to maintain our growth trajectory and deliver on our mission to improve and enrich communication between all market participants.”

Related Stories:

A Q&A With Scott Rosen, The CEO Of Visible Alpha

Roofstock Announces $7 Million In Additional Funding: Learn How The Startup Makes Property Investing Easier