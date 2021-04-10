6 Pet Stocks And An ETF For National Pet Day

National Pet Day was created in 2006 to bring awareness to adopting and spoiling pets. The holiday takes place every year on April 11.

Here is a look at some pet-related stocks for investors to consider on National Pet Day.

Chewy: One of the leading pet ecommerce companies is Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY). The company has seen its operations expand during the pandemic as many pet parents choose to have items shipped to their homes instead of going to stores that carry pet food and supplies. The company reported fourth quarter sales of $2 billion, a year-over-year increase of 51%.

Petco: In early 2021, Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ: WOOF) went public raising over $800 million. The company has over 1,400 locations that are within a three-mile radius of 54% of customers in the U.S. Petco has expanded its ecommerce business to help with future growth. The company also plans to push into pet health care going forward.

Barkbox: Omnichannel pet company Bark is going public in a SPAC deal with Northern Star Acquisition Corp (NYSE: STIC). The company is well-known for its Barkbox subscription program that is shipped to over 1 million dogs a month. The company also sells items in physical stores for categories like fun, food, home and health. Barkbox grew its customers from 618,000 in fiscal 2019 and 663,000 in fiscal 2020 to 1.05 million in fiscal 2021. The company launched Bark Home, Bark Eats and Bark Bright to tackle additional areas like dog food and pet insurance.

Rover: Rover, the largest dog walking business in the U.S. is going public via SPAC merger with Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ: NEBC). The majority of the company’s revenue comes from overnight care.

“Rover is the answer to the question of what do I do with my pet when I leave town on holiday or go into work?” Rover CEO Aaron Easterly told Benzinga. The company is 10 times bigger than the next largest competitor. Rover will explore acquisitions to help with growth and diversification in other areas.

Related Link: Chewy's Q4 Beat Shows Strength In Pet Market Says Bullish BofA

Zoetis: Spun-off from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) in 2013, creating one of the largest publicly traded animal pharmaceutical companies. Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) sells anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics and other products for pets and farm animals like cattle, pigs and chickens.

Trupanion: Along with the growth of pet ownership in the last few years, there has been a rise in pet owners (or “parents” of pets) buying pet insurance. Publicly traded Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ: TRUP) is one of the largest companies in the pet insurance space. The company offers insurance plans and gets the majority of its revenue from subscription fees from its medical insurance plans. The rise in pet ownership and an increased number of employers offering pet insurance options could be items to watch for the company’s future growth.

Pet ETF: One option for investors looking for exposure to pet stocks without selecting individual names is the ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS: PAWZ). The ETF was launched in 2018 and has over $200 million in assets under management. Top 10 holdings in the ETF include Zoetis, Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT), IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX), Chewy, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Pets At Home Group, Nestle, Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) and Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE: CL).

Disclosure: Author is long shares STIC.

Photo by Helena Lopes from Pexels.