TrueMark's DIVZ ETF — A Stock Market Countermeasure To Rising Interest Rates?

Photo by Pepi Stojanovski on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

TrueMark Investments says its philosophy is that an active approach to portfolio management is a tool in the pursuit of superior market returns.

Through its reported focus on category killers and risk management via concentration, the firm has managed to push beyond many actively managed funds that have underperformed the market. TrueMark’s unique vision landed it the prestigious Newcomer ETF Firm of The Year award in 2021.

As 2022 introduces a host of its own problems – including burgeoning interest rates and a Russian-Ukrainian war – TrueMark believes its five core offerings provide enough coverage to insulate its investors from the growing tide of negative catalysts.

While the firm’s emphasis remains on capturing winners in nascent economic segments, TrueMark states that in times of high volatility and extreme uncertainty, investors may be looking more toward the defensive than the offensive. For these individuals, the firm’s TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) DIVZ may provide them with something they’re looking for.

TrueMark’s DIVZ ETF

In times of uncertainty, dividend-paying mega-cap stocks can sometimes provide investors with the peace of mind needed to continue building their wealth.

The Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates seven times in the next two years may place these investment vehicles in a particularly favorable light when compared to bonds, which have a notorious negative correlation to rising interest rates.

Truemark says that its DIVZ ETF grants investors direct access to a slew of dividend-paying mega-caps, allowing them to capture recurring income through dividends, accumulate cash and sit on their hands until the tide has turned back in their favor.

DIVZ seeks to provide capital appreciation through an actively managed, concentrated portfolio comprised of 25 to 35 favorably valued companies with attractive dividends the portfolio managers expect to grow over time.

The DIVZ ETF seeks to deliver lower volatility than the overall market, target sustainable dividend growth and above-average yields with the potential for capital appreciation and tilt toward companies with market capitalizations larger than $8 billion.

Why Invest In The DIVZ ETF?

Truemark reports that the DIVZ ETF has a number of features that risk-averse investors may find favorable, including:

A strong focus on dividends designed for investors seeking lower volatility but still wanting access to capital appreciation opportunities

An eye on risk emphasizing valuations and driven by a belief that dividend-paying companies tend to be more established businesses that are secure in uncertain times

A high-concentration approach into these strong candidates

An experienced management team with over 15 years of portfolio management experience at top-tier companies like Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS and PIMCO .

and PIMCO An investor-friendly environment that offers true, active stock picking within a transparent and tax-efficient ETF structure.

The ETF’s top five holdings include:

Union Pacific Corp. UNP

Devon Energy Corp. DVN

UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH

AbbVie Inc. ABBV

Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM

For more on the DIVZ ETF, click here.

Don’t Forget The LRNZ ETF

As the industry continues to grow, TrueMark Investments also says it is looking to provide investors with a bet on artificial intelligence (AI) in the future through its TrueShares Technology AI & Deep Learning Fund LRNZ. LRNZ is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to provide targeted exposure to companies that are significantly involved in the application of high levels of AI. This concentrated portfolio will generally hold the publicly listed equities of 20 to 30 companies in the technology sector.

As of Dec. 31, the LRNZ ETF had 22 holdings. It has 19 sophisticated AI users, three semiconductor companies and one software/algorithm provider. The ETF’s top five holdings include Zscaler Inc. ZS, Datadog DDOG, NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD and Xilinx Corp. before it was acquired by Advanced Micro Devices AMD.

LRNZ is an alpha-seeking actively managed portfolio that is designed to navigate the early, hyper-growth stages in this unique technology space.

For more on the ETF, click here.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.