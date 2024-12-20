Traders Fight The Grinch To Save The Santa Rally: 10 S&P 500 Stocks Poised For A Year-End Surge

It's the holiday season, but the stock market's festivities have been anything but cheerful this week.

At the week’s start traders were buoyed by a record-breaking Nasdaq 100 topping 22,000 and an optimistic outlook on interest rate cuts ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting.

All signs pointed to the Santa Rally – a time Wall Street traditionally celebrates with stocks climbing during the final stretch of the year – making its grand entrance yet again in 2025.

Yet, just as traders were preparing for a festive year-end bull run, the Grinch arrived midweek to throw a wrench in the celebrations.

The Grinch Steals The Show

Wednesday marked a dramatic turn of events as the Federal Reserve's hawkish tone sent shockwaves through the markets.

Chair Jerome Powell delivered a lump of coal to investors by declaring a "new phase" for monetary policy. While the Fed had already cut rates by 100 basis points since September, Powell hinted at a prolonged pause, citing rates moving “meaningfully” closer to neutral territory.

The implications were clear: the days of aggressive cuts are over. Even worse than that, the Grinch didn’t rule out the possibility of a rate hike next year. This unexpected twist sent shivers down traders’ spines, leaving markets rattled.

The CBOE Volatility Index or VIX – Wall Street's so-called fear gauge – spiked over 70% on Wednesday, its sharpest single-day surge since February 2018.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded their worst daily performances in over two years, while tech stocks sank like a stone in deep water.

Hopes for a Santa Rally seemed to crumble as the Grinch stole the show.

A Christmas Miracle?

Just when it seemed all was lost, Friday brought a glimmer of hope—the kind of plot twist only a Christmas story could deliver.

Fresh inflation data offered an unexpected gift to traders: the Fed's personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index rose by 2.4% in November, falling short of the anticipated 2.5%. Even more encouraging, the core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, held steady at 2.8%, undercutting predictions of 2.9%.

This softer-than-expected inflation print was the equivalent to finding a shiny new toy under the tree.

Risk appetite rebounded swiftly, with traders rushing to scoop up the stocks battered during the week's earlier sell-off.

Sentiment brightened, and with it, the Santa Rally narrative began to regain momentum.

The Santa Rally And Its Legacy

The stock market has a long-standing tendency to rally during the last trading days of December.

According to data from Seasonax, the S&P 500 has posted gains during the Dec. 20–Dec. 31 period in 76 out of the past 96 years, averaging a 1.92% return. Over the last eight years, this year-end rally has been remarkably consistent, delivering positive returns each time.

In the past three decades, the S&P 500 has ended the year on a high note in 24 of 30 instances. Even the losses have been relatively mild, with the most recent December downturn occurring in 2022 when the index slipped by 1.8% during the final days.

With six trading days left in 2024, traders may still have time to save the Santa Rally.

10 Stocks To Watch For Year-End Gains

Looking back at 20 years of data, here are 10 standout names within the S&P 500 index that have consistently delivered strong year-end performances:

Stock Avg. Return Max Gain Max Loss Win Ratio Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX +3.63% +14.63% -13.51% 90% Illumina, Inc ILMN +3.62% +20.76% -2.56% 80% Newmont Mining Corporation NEM +3.37% +16.14% -3.66% 75% The Mosaic Company MOS +3.29% +13.26% -5.98% 75% Global Payments Inc GPN +3.06% +9.31% -2.12% 75% CBRE Group, Inc CBRE +2.94% +13.46% -2.25% 75% Invesco Ltd IVZ +2.80% +10.23% -2.83% 70% ON Semiconductor Corp ON +2.73% +11.45% -3.78% 70% Mohawk Industries, Inc MHK +2.60% +13.58% -6.57% 70% Western Digital Corp WDC +2.59% +22.24% -3.78% 65%

Read now:

Photo: Courtesy of Shutterstock.