Shiba Inu Burn Rate Soars 508%: What Is Going On?

Zinger Key Points
- Shiba Inu’s burn rate surged 508% in the past 24 hours, fueling a spike in daily transactions
- A trader signaled the end of SHIB’s consolidation phase, predicting a strong breakout rally.
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has seen its burn rate skyrocket over the last day, helping shift momentum from a downtrend into an uptrend. Traders suggest the meme coin could now be entering a rally phase after weeks of consolidation.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Market Cap
|7-Day Trend
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001247
|$7.3 billion
|+0.9%
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2197
|$33.1 billion
|+2.2%
|Pepe
|PEPE/USD
|$0.00001011
|$4.3 billion
|-2.8%
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Kamran Ashgar questioned if SHIB's lengthy consolidation is finally over, hinting at potential for a "massive expansion" ahead.
