Shiba Inu Burn Rate Soars 508%: What Is Going On?

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has seen its burn rate skyrocket over the last day, helping shift momentum from a downtrend into an uptrend. Traders suggest the meme coin could now be entering a rally phase after weeks of consolidation.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001247 $7.3 billion +0.9% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2197 $33.1 billion +2.2% Pepe PEPE/USD $0.00001011 $4.3 billion -2.8%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Kamran Ashgar questioned if SHIB's lengthy consolidation is finally over, hinting at potential for a "massive expansion" ahead.

$SHIB's consolidation phase is over.? The chart is now poised for a massive expansion. pic.twitter.com/CGGGXXwxAe —