Shiba Inu
August 27, 2025 9:35 AM 1 min read

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Soars 508%: What Is Going On?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has seen its burn rate skyrocket over the last day, helping shift momentum from a downtrend into an uptrend. Traders suggest the meme coin could now be entering a rally phase after weeks of consolidation.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001247 $7.3 billion+0.9% 
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2197 $33.1 billion+2.2% 
PepePEPE/USD$0.00001011 $4.3 billion-2.8% 

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Kamran Ashgar questioned if SHIB's lengthy consolidation is finally over, hinting at potential for a "massive expansion" ahead.

$SHIB's consolidation phase is over.? The chart is now poised for a massive expansion. pic.twitter.com/CGGGXXwxAe

Loading...
Loading...
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.000012-0.40%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
59.69
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.21980.62%
PEPE/USD Logo
$PEPEPepe - United States dollar
$0.0000100.20%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved