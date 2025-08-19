August 19, 2025 9:50 AM 1 min read

Bitcoin's Bull Run Isn't Over Without A 'Major External Trigger', Economist Argues

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Economist and crypto advisor Alex Krüger is arguing that the current Bitcoin BTC/USD cycle remains intact, despite investor panic during corrections.

What Happened: In an X post on Aug. 18, Krüger said the market is already 7x above 2022 lows, with recent gains driven more by TradFi treasury engineering than retail excess.

Krüger dismissed the traditional four-year halving model as outdated, pointing out that the 2021 peak was shaped by macro policy, not supply mechanics.

That cycle ended when the Federal Reserve pivoted hawkish in January 2022 not due to crypto-specific factors.

He added that Bitcoin now trades more like a stock, with lower volatility, slow advances, and fewer explosive breakouts compared to pre-ETF eras.

July's breakout, he noted, looked calmer and ETF-structured.

BTC also struggles to rally without leverage and currently sits on its April trendline.

Also Read: Bitcoin To $200,000 Is Bernstein’s ‘Highest Conviction,’ But Solana, Ethereum Will Outperform Elsewhere

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

What's Next: Krüger expects a major catalyst with September's FOMC meeting, predicting the Fed will cut rates.

He highlighted upcoming data, such as PCE, NFP, CPI, and PPI, as key inputs before the meeting.

Near term, Powell's Jackson Hole speech is likely to sound hawkish to preserve Fed flexibility.

Looking ahead, Krüger sees future dovish policy, especially if a Trump administration appoints a new Fed chair, as a driver of extended upside not yet priced in.

He emphasized that bull markets don't end from valuation excess alone, "a major external trigger" is required.

He views August 2024 as a template for August 2025, reinforcing his conviction that the Bitcoin cycle is not yet finished.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$115379.28-0.78%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
90.31
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved