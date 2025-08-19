Bitcoin To $200,000 Is Bernstein's 'Highest Conviction,' But Solana, Ethereum Will Outperform Elsewhere

Brokerage firm Bernstein on Tuesday reaffirmed its most bullish outlook on digital assets, projecting Bitcoin BTC/USD to reach $200,000 while identifying Solana SOL/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD as the altcoins most likely to lead the next cycle.

What Happened: The firm said, "Our highest conviction view remains Bitcoin at $200k this cycle," adding that Ethereum and Solana "are set to outperform, leading innovation and adoption in decentralized applications."

Bernstein's conviction extends beyond tokens to publicly traded crypto-exposed equities and infrastructure.

Analysts expressed strong support for Robinhood HOOD, Coinbase COIN, and Circle CRCL, viewing them as beneficiaries of growing institutional participation and mainstream adoption.

The note emphasized that regulated exchanges and payment platforms are positioned to capture significant inflows as investors look for compliant access points to digital assets.

The firm highlighted Robinhood's growth in crypto trading volumes as a sign of retail re-engagement, particularly after spot Bitcoin ETFs have drawn broader market attention.

Coinbase was flagged as a central player in U.S. institutional custody and trading infrastructure, while Circle's USDC stablecoin was cited as a core piece of global crypto payments.

Why It Matters: Bernstein stressed that Bitcoin remains the anchor of the ecosystem but argued that Solana and Ethereum now reflect deeper structural momentum.

Ethereum's scaling roadmap and Solana's growing developer traction, according to the analysts, demonstrate why both assets are "likely to take leadership roles" in the cycle rather than smaller, speculative tokens.

The analysts also underlined that traditional market structures are beginning to converge with crypto-native platforms.

Institutions, they said, are increasingly treating Bitcoin as a treasury asset while also allocating capital to projects building scalable, real-world applications on Ethereum and Solana.

"The path to $200k for Bitcoin is also the path to altcoin leadership by ETH and SOL," Bernstein wrote.

Bernstein concluded that the mix of strong Bitcoin conviction, advancing altcoin ecosystems, and listed equities such as HOOD and COIN provides a diversified thesis for investors seeking exposure in this cycle.

