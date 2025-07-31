XRP Soars 42% In July: Will The Rally Continue In August?

- Cboe proposes automatic listing of crypto ETFs that meet specific criteria, bypassing SEC case-by-case reviews.
- Traders eye $3.30 as a key breakout level that could propel XRP toward $3.60.
XRP XRP/USD has rallied 42% over the past month, fueled by bullish sentiment and regulatory momentum.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Market Cap
|7-Day Trend
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.09
|$183.4 billion
|-1.4%
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$118,126.96
|$2.35 trillion
|+0.09%
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$3,779.30
|$456.2 billion
|+4%
Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlights a double bottom on XRP's 4-hour chart.
A close above $3.30 would confirm a breakout, potentially triggering a rally toward $3.60.
Crypto trader Posty sees two favorable setups: a sweep or retest of local lows or a breakout into price discovery. Both point to upside risk skew.
Cryptoinsightuk notes XRP on track for its highest monthly close ever if current levels hold — a signal of a range breakout.
They set a longer-term target range between $8–$15, although timing the top remains speculative.
RSI analysis shows current conditions resembling 2017's rally, where the RSI peaked at 94 before fading.
Today, the RSI is well below prior extremes, suggesting room for further upside.
A higher high on RSI this time around could confirm sustained momentum, while a final lower high after another leg up may mark the start of exhaustion.
Community News: Cboe's new rule proposal could streamline ETF listings across U.S. exchanges by eliminating the need for case-by-case SEC approvals.
Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas estimates this change could enable ETF listings for up to a dozen crypto assets, with potential approvals between September and October.
Momentum is already visible: Teucrium's leveraged XRP ETF, launched in April, now holds nearly $400 million in AUM, with a 50% gain in July alone.
JPMorgan forecasts $8 billion in inflows for spot XRP ETFs within their first year, should they receive green lights.
