XRP Surges 44% In One Month — But Is A Pullback On The Way?

XRP's XRP/USD has rallied 44% over the past month, but traders suggest a short-term dip may be on the cards before another move upward.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend XRP XRP/USD $3.13 $185.8 billion -3.5% Bitcoin BTC/USD $117,765.57 $2.3 trillion -0.02% Ethereum ETH/USD $3,793.48 $457.8 billion -5.9%

Trader Notes: Crypto analyst Crypto Bully pointed out that XRP was the only major altcoin to hit new all-time highs alongside Bitcoin in the recent rally.

Despite ongoing founder wallet sell-offs—with over $10 million in XRP still held—retail investors appear undeterred, maintaining strong conviction in spot positions.

The trader anticipates a sweep of local lows, with a potential dip below $3 serving as a high-reward entry point.

A close beneath this demand zone would shift focus to deeper support levels, but the setup offers easy invalidation for risk management.

More Crypto Online echoed this sentiment, noting that XRP is approaching the lower range of its support zone, with $2.75 as the next key level to watch.

A reversal here could confirm a local bottom before resumption of the uptrend.

Statistics: Santiment data shows XRP is still up 46% for the month, currently consolidating around $3.15.

Dormant coins are re-entering circulation, with the average investment age of XRP coins having dropped by 91 days, signaling older wallets are reactivating.

Coinglass data shows liquidations in the past 24 hours stand at $13 million, with $10.8 million in long liquidations. In the options market, XRP options volume and open interest jumped by 99.2% and 32.3% respectively.

Community News: Coinbase International is set to expand its derivatives offering with nano XRP and nano Solana (SOL) perpetual futures starting Aug. 18. These contracts will offer up to 10x leverage with smaller contract sizes, aiming to broaden access for retail and institutional U.S. investors alike.

This move signals growing confidence in XRP as a viable instrument for leveraged trading and broader utility, potentially supporting long-term bullish momentum.

