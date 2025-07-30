Bitcoin To Hit $150K By Year End, Says TeraHash: MSTR, MARA, RIOT, COIN And Other BTC-Linked Stocks Are Poised To Soar

Bitcoin BTC/USD is projected to reach an impressive $130,000-$150,000 by the close of 2025, according to a new analytical overview from TeraHash, signaling a potential surge for BTC-linked stocks.

What Happened: This bullish forecast, underpinned by continued institutional inflows and a stable macroeconomic environment, suggests a significant upside for companies deeply integrated into the Bitcoin ecosystem.

According to the TeraHash report, institutional capital is fundamentally transforming the mining industry, establishing a new baseline for Bitcoin’s price.

Sustained inflows from major funds like BlackRock, Fidelity, and ARK Invest have bolstered Bitcoin, which has steadily traded between $115,000 and $125,000 since June, supported by $54.6 billion in cumulative ETF inflows and increasing institutional demand.

As of July, ETF vehicles alone control over 1.26 million BTC, roughly 6% of the total supply, acting as a significant price anchor and liquidity sink. This growing base of passive holders is expected to reduce the impact of speculative cycles and lend durability to the mining revenue model.

Corporate buyers are further reinforcing this trend, with companies like Strategy Inc. MSTR, formerly MicroStrategy, and Japan-based Metaplanet Inc. MTPLF continuing to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets throughout 2025.

On-chain behavior also confirms that long-term holders are in accumulation mode, with over 14 million BTC of the circulating supply now in cold storage, leading to a more favorable supply environment with less sell-side friction for miners.

Here is a list of a few BTC-linked stocks and Bitcoin ETFs that are likely to soar if BTC prices make new records.

Bitcoin-Linked Stocks YTD Performance One-Year Performance Strategy Inc. MSTR 31.55% 146.03% MARA Holdings Inc. MARA -3.49% -15.81% Riot Platforms Inc. RIOT 30.02% 31% Core Scientific Inc. CORZ -8.91% 43.06% IREN Ltd. IREN 50.96% 68.34% CleanSpark Inc. CLSK 24.13% -25.29% Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD 161.97% 406.47% Coinbase Global Inc. COIN 44.41% 65.48%

Bitcoin-Linked ETFs YTD Performance One-Year Performance iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF IBIT 20.48% 77.66% Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund FBTC 20.47% 77.86% Bitwise Bitcoin ETF BITB 20.58% 78% Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF BTCO 20.52% 77.80% Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC 19.65% 75.63%

See Also: Bitcoin Miner IREN Could Surge 1,572% As SOTP Valuation Pegs $300 Target — Hedge Fund Manager Eric Jackson Says, ‘We're Cooking With Gas'

Why It Matters: While the outlook for Bitcoin’s price is favorable, the report also delves into the competitive pressures within the mining sector.

Hashrate has surged over 30% year-to-date, driven by public mining firms rolling out next-gen ASICs (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) and aggressively scaling operations.

This expansion, particularly from companies like Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms, is expected to push the network hashrate to approximately 1.2 ZH/s by year-end, with mining difficulty climbing towards 140T.

The rise of Hashrate-as-a-Service (HaaS) is also noted, providing institutional investors with a capital-light way to engage with mining, with the market projected to reach $6-10 billion by year-end.

Despite tightening margins for miners due to increased difficulty and energy volatility, the institutionalization of Bitcoin is transforming mining into a more stable, capital-efficient business for those who can adapt.

The report concludes that while the fundamentals remain strong, the margin for error is narrowing, emphasizing the need for precision, adaptability, and resilience in the competitive Bitcoin mining landscape of late 2025

Price Action: As of the publication of this article, BTC was trading at $117,587.82 per coin, whereas the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, were higher in premarket on Wednesday. The SPY was up 0.15% at $636.19, while the QQQ advanced 0.25% to $568.70, according to Benzinga Pro data.

