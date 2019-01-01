HCI Group (NYSE:HCI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for HCI Group
HCI Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for HCI Group (NYSE: HCI) was reported by Truist Securities on August 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $110.00 expecting HCI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.11% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for HCI Group (NYSE: HCI) was provided by Truist Securities, and HCI Group maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of HCI Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for HCI Group was filed on August 2, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 2, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest HCI Group (HCI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $93.00 to $110.00. The current price HCI Group (HCI) is trading at is $67.44, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
