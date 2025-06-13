Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Loads Up On Nextdoor, Exits AvidXchange

On Thursday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades, notably in Nextdoor Holdings Inc KIND and AvidXchange Holdings Inc AVDX

The KIND Trade: Ark Invest’s ARK Next Generation Internet ETF fund ARKW bought a whopping 300,387 shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. The ETF’s stake in the company now represents 0.0247% of its portfolio.

The value of this trade, based on the latest closing price us is around $466 thousand.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is a relatively new addition to Ark Invest’s portfolio. The company’s stock has been gaining traction among investors, making this trade a noteworthy one.

The AVDX Trade: Ark Invest’s ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF fund sold 50 shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. ARKF had also sold 96 shares in the company earlier this week.

The value of this trade, based on the latest closing price, is around $489.

RFK Jr. Appointee To CDC Advisory Committee Was A Paid Expert In Merck’s Gardasil Lawsuit

AvidXchange was among the companies that Ark Invest traded earlier in the week.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: ChrisStock82 / Shutterstock.com