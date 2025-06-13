Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Loads Up On Archer Aviation, Nextdoor Holdings

On Friday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made substantial trades, notably in Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc. KTOS, and Nextdoor Holdings Inc. KIND.

The ACHR Trade: Ark Invest’s ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ, and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX collectively purchased a total of 3,317,807 shares of Archer Aviation Inc.

Based on the closing price of the day, the value of the trade stands at around $33.14 million.

The KTOS Trade: On the same day, Ark Invest’s ARKQ and ARKX sold a total of 46,941 shares of Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc.

The value of this trade, calculated based on the closing price, is approximately $1.96 million.

The KIND Trade: Ark Invest's ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW bought 200,137 shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. This trade comes after Ark Invest’s recent acquisition of 300,387 shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc, indicating a growing interest in the company.

The value of this trade, calculated from the closing price, is around $304 thousand.

