Trump-Musk Feud Escalates, Billionaires Look To Reboot Democratic Party, And More: This Week In Politics

The past week was filled with political drama, billionaire power plays, and potential economic impacts. The ongoing feud between President Donald Trump and Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk showed no signs of abating. Meanwhile, high-profile billionaires are attempting to reshape the Democratic Party, and former President Joe Biden is dismissing Trump’s allegations. Lastly, the auto industry is bracing for the impact of Trump’s steel tariffs.

Trump-Musk Feud Continues

President Donald Trump has declared he has no plans to engage with Elon Musk, further fueling their ongoing disagreement over the controversial ‘Big, Beautiful Bill.’ Despite wishing Musk success with Tesla, Trump has made it clear that a conversation with the EV giant’s CEO is not on his agenda.

Musk Supports Trump’s Impeachment

The war of words between Trump and Musk escalated when Musk publicly endorsed a call to impeach Trump and replace him with Vice President JD Vance. The call for impeachment was made by right-wing commentator Ian Miles Cheong.

Billionaires Reboot Democratic Party

Billionaires like James Murdoch and LinkedIn’s Reid Hoffman are backing a new centrist movement within the Democratic Party. The initiative, known as WelcomeFest, aims to energize moderate voices and build a structured political movement to counterbalance the party’s progressive wing.

Biden Dismisses Trump’s Allegations

Former President Joe Biden has refuted allegations made by Trump concerning his mental health and the use of an autopen for signing official documents. Biden dismissed these allegations as a distraction from the ‘disastrous’ bill that Trump and Congressional Republicans are pushing.

Trump’s Steel Tariff Impacts Automakers

Trump’s 50% tariff on steel imports could significantly increase costs for U.S. auto manufacturers. The industry is now scrambling to restructure its supply chain in response to these tariffs.

