Apple's AI Delay, WWDC 2025, And App Store Sales Surge: This Week In Appleverse

The past week has been a rollercoaster ride for Apple Inc. AAPL, with a mix of highs and lows. From facing regulatory hurdles in China to gearing up for the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the tech giant has been in the spotlight. Here’s a recap of the top stories.
Apple and Alibaba’s AI Launch Delayed in China
The much-anticipated artificial intelligence partnership between Apple and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA in China is facing delays due to increasing geopolitical uncertainties and regulatory issues. The delay comes amidst Apple’s declining market share in China’s premium smartphone segment, which has dropped from 70% in early 2023 to 47% in the first quarter of 2025.
Apple’s WWDC 2025: What to Expect
Apple is all set for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), scheduled to run from June 9 to June 13. The event will be held online, with the keynote streaming live from Apple Park in Cupertino, California.
Apple App Store Sales Jump in May
Apple’s App Store revenue for May increased by 4.9% month-over-month, supporting an acceleration of year-over-year revenue trends to up 13.0% Y/Y in May, according to JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee.
Potential New Hardware Launch at WWDC 2025
As Apple gears up for WWDC 2025, rumors are swirling about the potential unveiling of three key hardware products. While WWDC is traditionally a software-heavy event, the possibility of surprise hardware announcements has stirred up excitement.
Apple’s Earnings Hit After Court Ruling
Apple’s latest legal setback is a headwind, but JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee says the impact on the iPhone maker's stock price is materially lower than investors feared.
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Rounak Jain
Photo courtesy: jamesteohart / Shutterstock.com
