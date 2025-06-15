Musk's ISS Concerns, Auto Tariffs, Boeing Dreamliner Crash And Trump-Musk Reconciliation: This Week In Mobility

The weekend was a whirlwind of events in the business world. From a tragic plane crash to concerns about the International Space Station, the news was filled with significant developments. Here’s a recap of the top stories:

Boeing’s Tragedy Strikes Again

Tragedy struck when a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operated by Air India, crashed in Ahmedabad, claiming 241 lives. The incident has once again brought safety and quality control issues of Boeing Co. BA into the spotlight. This comes after Elon Musk’s previous comments about Boeing having “too many non-technical managers.”

Musk’s Alarm Over ISS

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk expressed his concerns about the safety of the International Space Station (ISS). Musk stated that some of the ISS’s components are getting “too old” and pose an increasing amount of risk. Despite SpaceX’s significant earnings from ISS missions, Musk suggested it should be de-orbited ‘within 2 years’.

Trump’s Auto Tariffs

President Donald Trump hinted at a possible hike in auto tariffs to boost domestic production. “The higher you go, the more likely it is they build a plant here," Trump said during a press event at the White House.

Airbus’ 2025 Delivery Goals

Despite supply chain issues causing delays, Airbus SE EADSF CEO Christian Scherer expressed confidence in reaching the company’s 2025 delivery target. Airbus is aiming for 820 aircraft deliveries in 2025.

Trump-Musk Reconciliation?

President Trump hinted at a possible reconciliation with Tesla CEO Elon Musk after their public falling out earlier this month. “I guess I could, but we have to straighten out the country,” Trump said on a podcast with the New York Post.

Photo Courtesy: Frederic Legrand – COMEO On Shutterstock.com