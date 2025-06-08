Microsoft And Openai's Free AI Video Generator, Amazon's Agentic AI Group, And More: This Week In AI

Last week was a whirlwind in the tech world, with major players like Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, and Nvidia Corp NVDA making significant strides in AI and gaming. Let’s dive into the top stories that made headlines over the weekend.

Microsoft Integrates OpenAI’s Sora into Bing App

Microsoft has democratized generative video tools by incorporating OpenAI’s Sora model into its Bing app. This move comes hot on the heels of Google’s Veo 3 video AI that recently wowed the internet. The new Bing Video Creator allows users to create videos from text using the Sora model, all for free.

Amazon Launches Agentic AI Group

Amazon has set up a new team within its consumer R&D division to focus on agentic artificial intelligence. The agentic AI group will operate out of Lab126, Amazon’s secretive Silicon Valley unit known for creating the Kindle, Echo, and other flagship devices.

Nintendo Switch 2 Enhanced by AI Processors

NVIDIA’s CEO, Jensen Huang, has shed light on the company’s role in enhancing the features of the eagerly awaited Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console. The console, set to be released on June 5, has seen Nintendo’s stock soar in 2025.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Evolves from Simple Chatbot

Srinivas Narayanan, Vice President of Engineering at OpenAI, has shared his vision for the future of autonomous AI. According to Narayanan, OpenAI’s ChatGPT is no longer just conversational but is now capable of taking actions on behalf of users.

Elizabeth Warren Criticizes AI Provision in Trump’s Bill

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has expressed concern over an AI provision in President Donald Trump’s tax-and-spending bill, warning that it could lead to rising rents and violate Senate procedural rules. The provision would prevent states from regulating artificial intelligence for a decade.

