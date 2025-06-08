Microsoft And Openai's Free AI Video Generator, Amazon's Agentic AI Group, And More: This Week In AI

Last week was a whirlwind in the tech world, with major players like Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, and Nvidia Corp NVDA making significant strides in AI and gaming. Let’s dive into the top stories that made headlines over the weekend.
Microsoft Integrates OpenAI’s Sora into Bing App
Microsoft has democratized generative video tools by incorporating OpenAI’s Sora model into its Bing app. This move comes hot on the heels of Google’s Veo 3 video AI that recently wowed the internet. The new Bing Video Creator allows users to create videos from text using the Sora model, all for free.
Amazon Launches Agentic AI Group
Amazon has set up a new team within its consumer R&D division to focus on agentic artificial intelligence. The agentic AI group will operate out of Lab126, Amazon’s secretive Silicon Valley unit known for creating the Kindle, Echo, and other flagship devices.
See Also: Reid Hoffman Shares Yuval Noah Harari’s Stark Warning That Humanity Won’t Adapt Fast Enough To Artificial Intelligence’s Rise And Will Suffer The Consequences: ‘Revolution Is Moving On With A Rapidity
Nintendo Switch 2 Enhanced by AI Processors
NVIDIA’s CEO, Jensen Huang, has shed light on the company’s role in enhancing the features of the eagerly awaited Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console. The console, set to be released on June 5, has seen Nintendo’s stock soar in 2025.
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Evolves from Simple Chatbot
Srinivas Narayanan, Vice President of Engineering at OpenAI, has shared his vision for the future of autonomous AI. According to Narayanan, OpenAI’s ChatGPT is no longer just conversational but is now capable of taking actions on behalf of users.
Elizabeth Warren Criticizes AI Provision in Trump’s Bill
Sen. Elizabeth Warren has expressed concern over an AI provision in President Donald Trump’s tax-and-spending bill, warning that it could lead to rising rents and violate Senate procedural rules. The provision would prevent states from regulating artificial intelligence for a decade.
Read Next:
Chief AI Scientist At Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Says ‘No Way’ Scaling ChatGPT-Like Models Is Going To Lead To Human-Level AI
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Rounak Jain
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.