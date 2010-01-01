Benzinga Staff

5 Key Objectives The UK Is Addressing At Its Upcoming Global Artificial Intelligence Summit
The U.K. unveiled its five key objectives for the upcoming global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Safety Summit scheduled for Nov. 1-2 at Bletchley Park.
PulteGroup Faces New Lawsuit Over Gender Discrimination And Retaliation Claims, Adds To Growing Legal Troubles
PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), one of the largest home construction firms in the U.S., is once again entangled in a serious legal matter, this time involving allegations of gender discrimination and retaliation.
Trump Surrenders In Atlanta, Has Mug Shot Taken
Former President Donald Trump voluntarily surrendered to authorities at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday as he faces his fourth indictment on charges stemming from he and allies' efforts to reverse
Trump Gets New Criminal Charges; Another Defendant Is Named Who Has Direct Links To Mar-A-Lago
Former President Donald Trump received new federal criminal charges in addition to the ones he already has in relation to retaining classified documents at his Florida residence after leaving the White House.
PulteGroup Faces Severe Allegations Of Racial Discrimination In Michigan Lawsuit
On Wednesday, a lawsuit filed against PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM), one of the nation's largest home construction firms, highlighted alleged racial discrimination, unfair dismissal, and systemic racism within the corporation.
Tesla&#39;s &#39;Goldilocks&#39; Quarter: &#39;Chess,&#39; Not Checkers In Electric Vehicles Competition
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported its second-quarter financial results on July 19 and the reactions by financial gurus on Twitter came quickly and showed that the company is still a master of the EV game. 
Arena Group Holdings Stock Rises Amid Acquisition Talks With Group Black
Media company Group Black is in talks to acquire a majority stake in Arena Group Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN: AREN), the publisher of more than 50 publications, including Sports Illustrated, reported The Wall Street Journal.
Illumina Announces Job Layoffs After CEO Resignation, Icahn&#39;s Board Chess Game: What&#39;s Next?
Biotechnology company Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) initiated layoffs within its research and development (R&D) team, affecting approximately 10% of that staff.
Robinhood To Cut 7% Of Its Full-Time Staff After Two Rounds Of Layoffs In Past Year
Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD), is cutting about 7% of its full-time staff in response to a slowdown in customer trading activity and reduced customer engagement.
Daniel Ellsberg, Political Activist Who Leaked The Pentagon Papers, Dies at 92
Daniel Ellsberg, American political activist and former U.S. military analyst, died Friday, June 16, 2023, at home in Kensington, California. He was 92.
The Supercharger Revolution: 5 Takeaways From GM CEO Mary Barra, Tesla CEO Elon Musk Twitter Spaces
General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) CEO Mary Barra and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk revealed Thursday afternoon during a Twitter Spaces their companies' collaborative efforts t
Could Some States Say Good-Bye To Fire, Flood Insurance? AIG Among Companies Making Adjustments
Insurance companies such as American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG), Farmers Group, State Farm and Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) are reducing or restricting their home insurance offerin
Disney Enjoys Tidal Wave Of Memorial Day Receipts Thanks To Little Mermaid&#39;s Box Office Splash
Audiences flooded movie theaters throughout Memorial Day weekend in support of "The Little Mermaid" from Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS).
Turkish Lira Falls To Near-Record Lows After Erdogen Wins Presidency
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been re-elected in a presidential run-off election in Turkey, extending his tenure as the nation's longest-serving leader.
McCarthy Says Debt Ceiling Meeting With Biden Was &#39;Productive,&#39; But Still More Work To Do
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced Monday night at a press conference that the meeting today with President Joe Biden about the national debt ceiling was productive, though no agreement w
Self-Improvement &amp; Blockchain: Benzinga&#39;s Crypto Director At Perú Blockchain Conference
J Rod Safdiye, Director of Crypto at Benzinga, recently shared his insights on self-improvement and blockchain at the Perú Blockchain Conference. Supported by Benzinga, Safdiye emphasized the importance of constantly seeking self-improvement to stay ahead in new technologies.
Justin Sun, Tron DAO Join Benzinga&#39;s &#39;Crypto Unlocked&#39; Event May 10
The virtual event includes keynote speaker Justin Sun and leaders from Tron DAO to discuss global crypto use cases.
Risk Assessment In Cannabis Is More Critical Than Ever: This Industry Pro Has A Solution
Robert Hoban, co-chair of the Cannabis Industry Group, highlighted the importance of due diligence in the rapidly expanding cannabis market.
Embracing Competition: Boston Beer&#39;s Approach To A Booming Cannabis Beverage Industry
At the recent Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami Beach, Paul Weaver, head of cannabis at Boston Beer Company (NYSE: SAM), discussed his views on competition within the cannabis-infused beverage market.
Gold Rush to Big Bucks: Top Executives To Appear At Benzinga Titans Sports Betting Summit
Benzinga, the most widely read publication by next-generation investors, is excited to announce the launch of the Titans Sports Betting Summit, a new event and honors franchise that will expand this year to additional industries.

