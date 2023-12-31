Will The U.S. Stock Markets Be Closed On New Year's Day? Plus, More 2024 Dates

Loading... Loading...

Shaking off the financial hangover of 2023, traders, analysts and others are waking up on Jan. 1 with a new attitude and plans for the coming year.

In the meantime, some days are considered holidays in the U.S. markets.

In 2024, the stock market in the U.S. will be closed on the following holidays:

New Year's Day, Jan. 1

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 15

Presidents' Day, Feb. 19

Good Friday, March 29

Memorial Day, May 27

Juneteenth National Independence Day, June 19

Independence Day, July 4

Labor Day, Sept. 2

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28

Christmas Day, Dec. 25

Days the stock market closes early at 1 p.m. ET:

Day before Independence Day, July 3

Day following Thanksgiving, Nov. 29

Christmas Eve, Dec. 24



The bond markets are closed on these additional days:

Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Oct. 14

Veterans’ Day, Nov. 11

Days the bond market closes early at 2 p.m. ET:

Day before Good Friday

Day before Memorial Day

Day before Independence Day, July 3

Day before Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Eve, Dec. 24

New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31

Please note there may be additional partial trading days or unexpected closures due to unforeseen circumstances, but the above list covers the scheduled holidays for 2024.

