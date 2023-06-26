Arena Group Holdings Stock Rises Amid Acquisition Talks With Group Black

Media company Group Black is in talks to acquire a majority stake in Arena Group Holdings AREN, the publisher of more than 50 publications, including Sports Illustrated, reported The Wall Street Journal.

The news of potential acquisition talks caused a surge in Arena Group Holdings' stock price in post-market trading with shares closing Monday up 12.60% at $4.11 and up 7.54% after market at $4.42.

Group Black's Expansion Strategy: Group Black, which was co-founded in 2021 by Black entrepreneurs Travis Montaque, Richelieu Dennis and Bonin Bough, aims to expand the ad inventory it can sell to marketers interested in Black-owned media.

By acquiring a majority stake in Arena Group, Group Black intends to access a wide range of publications, including Sports Illustrated, Men's Journal, Parade Media and TheStreet, to offer advertising space that meets the goals of marketers committed to supporting Black- and minority-owned media companies.

Challenges and Opportunities in Ad Space: Marketers have expressed difficulties in finding ad space that aligns with their commitment to supporting Black- and minority-owned media. Group Black's strategy involves accumulating ad inventory by forging deals with media companies like Arena Group, allowing them to provide suitable advertising opportunities to marketers.

