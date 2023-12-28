Donald Trump Excluded From Maine Primary Ballot By Its Secretary of State

Loading... Loading...

Maine's Secretary of State Shenna Bellows removed former President Donald Trump from the state's primary ballot for the 2024 election.

What Happened: This decision, announced on Dec. 28, sparked controversy and legal challenges from Trump's legal team, who are requesting Bellows to recuse herself from the matter, citing potential bias, cited Maine Public Radio.

The move follows Bellows' ruling that Trump is ineligible to appear on the ballot due to the 14th Amendment, aligning with a broader national effort to disqualify him from the 2024 presidential race. The decision was made on the grounds of undisclosed reasons, prompting Trump's legal team to challenge the impartiality of Bellows, further complicating the situation.

Notably, this development occurs amid ongoing debates about states' authority to block a former president from their primary ballots, a matter that has reached the U.S. Supreme Court for consideration. While Maine's Democratic Secretary of State contends that Trump's exclusion is based on legitimate reasons, Trump's legal team insists on a fair and unbiased assessment of the situation, raising questions about the intersection of state authority and individual rights in the electoral process.

The controversy has also brought attention to the role of state officials in determining eligibility for the ballot, with Trump's lawyers expressing concerns about potential prejudice in the decision-making process. The legal battle raises important questions about the extent of a state's power to influence the candidacy of a former president, particularly when decisions are made by partisan officials.

Trump was removed from Colorado's 2024 ballot by the state's Supreme Court earlier in the month.

