House Of Representatives Fails To Impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Over Border Issues

A failed impeachment vote by the House of Representatives was the culmination of a months-long investigation into Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that Democrats have decried as a sham, reported the Washington Post.

Mayorkas would have been just the second impeachment of a Cabinet secretary in U.S. history and the first in nearly 150 years if the vote been successful,

The vote was 214-216, a defeat for Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), and House Republicans who have blamed the Biden administration for record migrant crossings and made border security a central campaign issue.

The roll call initially ended in a rare 215-215 tie, but a member of GOP leadership, Rep. Blake Moore, (R-Utah), changed his vote to no at the last minute so that Republicans could bring the issue up again when Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), returns from cancer treatment, according to NBC News.

This story will be updated as more information comes out.

