This CF Industries Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

JP Morgan analyst Brian Essex upgraded SailPoint, Inc. SAIL from Neutral to Overweight and maintained the price target of $26. SailPoint shares closed at $18.95 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer upgraded CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF from Equal-Weight to Overweight and boosted the price target from $95 to $100. CF Industries shares closed at $82.90 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya upgraded the rating for Lumentum LITE from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $78 to $135. Lumentum shares closed at $119.66 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Keybanc analyst Ken Newman upgraded TriMas Corporation TRS from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $45 price target. TriMas shares closed at $35.67 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak upgraded the rating for CACI International Inc CACI from Sell to Buy and boosted the price target from $407 to $544. CACI International shares closed at $477.23 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

