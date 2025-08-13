This CF Industries Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- JP Morgan analyst Brian Essex upgraded SailPoint, Inc. SAIL from Neutral to Overweight and maintained the price target of $26. SailPoint shares closed at $18.95 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer upgraded CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF from Equal-Weight to Overweight and boosted the price target from $95 to $100. CF Industries shares closed at $82.90 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya upgraded the rating for Lumentum LITE from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $78 to $135. Lumentum shares closed at $119.66 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Ken Newman upgraded TriMas Corporation TRS from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $45 price target. TriMas shares closed at $35.67 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak upgraded the rating for CACI International Inc CACI from Sell to Buy and boosted the price target from $407 to $544. CACI International shares closed at $477.23 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
