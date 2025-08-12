Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Consumer Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer discretionary sector.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. DIN

Dividend Yield: 9.74%

9.74% Keybanc analyst Eric Gonzalez maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $30 to $26 on Aug. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Eric Gonzalez maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $30 to $26 on Aug. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Barclays analyst Jeff Kessler maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $24 to $22 on Aug. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Jeff Kessler maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $24 to $22 on Aug. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Recent News: On Aug. 6, Dine Brands Global reported mixed Q2 financial results.

On Aug. 6, Dine Brands Global reported mixed Q2 financial results.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. BLMN

Dividend Yield: 9.08%

9.08% BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $10 to $8 on Aug. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $10 to $8 on Aug. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $9 to $7 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $9 to $7 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Recent News: On Aug. 6, Bloomin’ Brands reported Q2 financial results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

On Aug. 6, Bloomin' Brands reported Q2 financial results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Designer Brands Inc. DBI

Dividend Yield: 6.63%

6.63% UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $3.5 to $3 on June 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Jay Sole maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $3.5 to $3 on June 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating and slashed the price target from $5 to $4 on June 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating and slashed the price target from $5 to $4 on June 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Recent News: On June 10, Designer Brands reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results and withdrew its FY25 guidance due to macroeconomic uncertainty.

On June 10, Designer Brands reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results and withdrew its FY25 guidance due to macroeconomic uncertainty.

Photo via Shutterstock