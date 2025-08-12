August 12, 2025 3:47 PM 3 min read

Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Consumer Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer discretionary sector.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Dine Brands Global, Inc. DIN

  • Dividend Yield: 9.74%
  • Keybanc analyst Eric Gonzalez maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $30 to $26 on Aug. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.
  • Barclays analyst Jeff Kessler maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $24 to $22 on Aug. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.
  • Recent News: On Aug. 6, Dine Brands Global reported mixed Q2 financial results.
  • Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest DIN news.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. BLMN

  • Dividend Yield: 9.08%
  • BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $10 to $8 on Aug. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.
  • Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $9 to $7 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.
  • Recent News: On Aug. 6, Bloomin’ Brands reported Q2 financial results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest BLMN news

Designer Brands Inc. DBI

  • Dividend Yield: 6.63%
  • UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $3.5 to $3 on June 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.
  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating and slashed the price target from $5 to $4 on June 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.
  • Recent News: On June 10, Designer Brands reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results and withdrew its FY25 guidance due to macroeconomic uncertainty.
  • Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest DBI news
Loading...
Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock

BLMN Logo
BLMNBloomin Brands Inc
$6.622.24%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
5.93
Growth
45.36
Quality
4.00
Value
42.40
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DBI Logo
DBIDesigner Brands Inc
$3.026.16%
DIN Logo
DINDine Brands Global Inc
$20.900.14%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved