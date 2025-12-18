GE Vernova To Rally Around 33%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Morgan Stanley raised Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) price target from $338 to $350. Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained an Overweight rating. Micron shares closed at $225.71 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel slashed the price target for Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) from $270 to $260. Stifel analyst Jonathan Block maintained a Hold rating. Resmed shares closed at $245.94 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies raised GE Vernova Inc (NYSE:GEV) price target from $736 to $815. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. GE Vernova shares closed at $614.19 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut the price target for Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) from $125 to $95. B of A Securities analyst Rafe Jadrosich downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. Lennar shares closed at $112.23 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital cut the price target for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) from $256 to $253. BMO Capital analyst Michael Zaremski maintained a Market Perform rating. Progressive shares closed at $227.27 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein cut General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) price target from $55 to $54. Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard maintained a Market Perform rating. General Mills shares settled at $48.61 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler raised Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) price target from $80 to $95. Piper Sandler analyst Derek Podhaizer maintained an Overweight rating. Weatherford International shares closed at $77.40 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised Climb Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CLYM) price target from $9 to $11. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju maintained a Buy rating. Climb Bio shares closed at $4.25 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham increased the price target for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) from $19 to $21. Needham analyst Tom Nikic maintained a Buy rating. VF Corp shares settled at $18.54 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan boosted Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) price target from $107 to $114. JP Morgan analyst Michael Mueller upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Federal Realty Investment Trust shares closed at $101.70 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
