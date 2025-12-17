Jim Cramer in backdrop of CNBC logo
December 17, 2025 9:15 AM 2 min read

Jim Cramer On Lumen Technologies: Be Careful, It Has 'Run Too Much'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” on Tuesday, Jim Cramer recommended being careful with Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) as the stock has “run too much.”

According to recent news, Lumen named Jim Fowler chief technology & product officer on Dec. 5.

Cramer recommended remaining very cautious about Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE:UMAC), as the company is losing significant money. “Drone technology. Highly speculative,” he added.

Jones Trading, on Dec. 1, initiated coverage on Unusual Machines with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20.

“It's insulation, that's a good market,” Cramer said when asked about TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), “I still want to take a little off the table because it has had such a run.”

On Monday, Jefferies analyst Philip Ng maintained a Buy rating on TopBuild and raised the price target from $518 to $536.

Cramer said he doesn't trust Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) as he has no idea what they own. “I will never recommend a stock where I do not know what's under the hood,” he added.

According to recent news, Horizon Technology Finance priced its $57.50 million offering of 7.00% notes due 2028 on Dec. 11.

When asked about Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM), he said, “This one is a wild trader. It has never interested me.”

Cal-Maine Foods is expected to report results for its fiscal 2026 second quarter on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026.

Price Action:

  • Unusual Machines shares gained 2.3% to settle at $9.30 on Tuesday.
  • TopBuild shares closed at $428.59 on Tuesday.
  • Horizon Technology Finance shares rose 0.5% to close at $6.54.
  • Lumen shares rose 0.5% to settle at $8.10.
  • Cal-Maine shares fell 2.1% to close at $86.15.

