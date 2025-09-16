Goldman Sachs To Rally around 9%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Goldman: AI Could Disrupt 300M Jobs
September 16, 2025 10:18 AM 3 min read

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • B of A Securities raised Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI price target from $253 to $254. B of A Securities analyst Sara Senatore maintained a Buy rating. Darden shares closed at $212.16 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target for Dollar General Corporation DG from $95 to $109. JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained a Neutral rating. Dollar General shares closed at $104.52 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird increased TKO Group Holdings, Inc. TKO price target from $225 to $250. Baird analyst Vikram Kesavabhotla maintained an Outperform rating. TKO Group shares closed at $204.49 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays increased the price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM from $275 to $325. Barclays analyst Simon Coles maintained an Overweight rating. Taiwan Semiconductor shares closed at $260.56 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird cut the price target for Accenture plc ACN from $372 to $350. Baird analyst David Koning maintained an Outperform rating. Accenture shares closed at $255.42 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo increased The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS price target from $785 to $855. Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained an Overweight rating. Goldman Sachs shares settled at $786.76 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • RBC Capital slashed aTyr Pharma, Inc. ATYR price target from $16 to $1.5. RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. aTyr Pharma shares closed at $1.0150 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. PLAY price target from $29 to $25. UBS analyst Dennis Geiger maintained a Neutral rating. Dave & Buster’s shares closed at $24.19 on Monday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc raised the price target for Worthington Steel, Inc. WS from $34 to $36. Keybanc analyst Matthew Gillmor maintained an Overweight rating. Worthington Steel shares settled at $33.38 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Benchmark raised Western Digital Corporation WDC price target from $85 to $115. Benchmark analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating. Western Digital shares closed at $102.39 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

