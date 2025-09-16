Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI will release earnings for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Sept. 18.

Analysts expect the company, which owns brands like Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share. That’s up from $1.75 per share in the year-ago period. Darden projects quarterly revenue of $3.04 billion, compared to $2.76 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

With the recent buzz around Darden, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends. The company currently offers an annual dividend yield of 2.83%, which is a semi-annual dividend amount of $1.50 per share ($6.00 a year).

So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $212,160 or around 1,000 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $42,432 or around 200 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($6.00 in this case). So, $6,000 / $6.00 = 1,000 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $6.00 = 200 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

DRI Price Action: Shares of Darden Restaurants fell 0.2% to close at $212.16 on Monday.

On Sept. 12, Stephens & Co. analyst Jim Salera maintained Darden with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $212 to $215.

