Top 2 Tech Stocks That May Collapse In August

As of Aug. 22, 2025, two stocks in the information technology sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd GILT

On Aug. 20, Gilat announced over $60 million in commercial orders for its Stellar Blu Sidewinder ESA terminals. “The Stellar Blu Sidewinder ESA is redefining airborne connectivity with the performance and flexibility today’s aviation customers demand,” said Tracy Trent, President, Gilat Stellar Blu. “This momentum is opening significant opportunities to expand into high-value markets like VVIP and special mission aircraft, delivering advanced solutions that meet the most demanding connectivity requirements.” The company's stock jumped around 20% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $9.54.

RSI Value: 70.2

70.2 GILT Price Action: Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks rose 6.9% to close at $9.51 on Thursday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 91.03 Momentum score with Value at 59.72.

Corning Inc GLW

On Aug. 6, Corning announced an expanded partnership with Apple Inc AAPL to make precision glass for Apple products. Apple announced a new $100 billion commitment to increase investments in the U.S., bringing the company's total commitment up to $600 billion. The company's stock gained around 20% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $66.50.

RSI Value: 70.9

70.9 GLW Price Action: Shares of Corning gained 0.5% to close at $64.89 on Thursday.

