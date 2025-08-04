Ralph Lauren To Rally Around 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Baird cut Hub Group, Inc. HUBG price target from $44 to $42. Baird analyst Daniel Moore maintained an Outperform rating. Hub Group shares closed at $33.60 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG increased the price target for The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD from $79 to $97. BTIG analyst Clark Lampen maintained a Buy rating. Trade Desk shares closed at $86.08 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen raised Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. AMG price target from $214 to $255. TD Cowen analyst Bill Katz upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Affiliated Managers Group shares closed at $207.06 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target for Zevia PBC ZVIA from $3 to $5. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Zevia shares closed at $3.04 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan increased the price target for Federated Hermes, Inc. FHI from $40 to $54. JP Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Federated Hermes shares closed at $49.23 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ares Management Corporation ARES price target from $193 to $203. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Kyle Voigt maintained an Outperform rating. Ares Management shares settled at $182.83 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group increased Ralph Lauren Corporation RL price target from $315 to $335. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating. Ralph Lauren shares closed at $293.77 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird raised Oshkosh Corporation OSK price target from $169 to $188. Baird analyst Mircea Dobre maintained an Outperform rating. Oshkosh shares closed at $130.54 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt boosted the price target for Comcast Corporation CMCSA from $37 to $38. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Neutral rating. Comcast shares settled at $32.52 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt increased Sirius XM Holdings Inc. SIRI price target from $22 to $23. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Neutral rating. Sirius XM shares closed at $21.18 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying RL stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AMGAffiliated Managers Group Inc
$209.511.18%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
75.44
Growth
58.14
Quality
47.40
Value
28.02
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm