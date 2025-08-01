Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Health Care Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the health care sector.

Johnson & Johnson JNJ

Dividend Yield: 3.16%

3.16% Barclays analyst Matt Miksic maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $165 to $176 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Matt Miksic maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $165 to $176 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Guggenheim analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $164 to $167 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $164 to $167 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Recent News: On July 29, Johnson & Johnson submitted sBLA to the FDA for TREMFYA label expansion in psoriatic arthritis.

Medtronic plc MDT

Dividend Yield: 3.15%

3.15% Mizuho analyst Anthony Petrone maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $98 to $100 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Anthony Petrone maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $98 to $100 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Citigroup analyst Joanne Wuensch maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $98 to $99 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Joanne Wuensch maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $98 to $99 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Recent News: On July 21, Medtronic secured CE Mark for MiniMed™ 780G System for insulin-requiring people with diabetes including expanded indications in children as young as two, during pregnancy, and for type 2 diabetes.

Baxter International Inc. BAX

Dividend Yield: 3.13%

3.13% Citigroup analyst Joanne Wuensch maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $34 to $32 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Joanne Wuensch maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $34 to $32 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $36 to $33 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Larry Biegelsen maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $36 to $33 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Recent News: On July 31, Baxter Intl reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and lowered FY25 outlook.

