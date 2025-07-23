Alphabet To Rally Around 10%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- JP Morgan raised Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC price target from $480 to $585. JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman maintained a Neutral rating. Northrop Grumman shares closed at $563.79 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein cut the price target for Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN from $74 to $59. Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Tyson Foods shares closed at $54.47 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel slashed Halliburton Company HAL price target from $31 to $29. Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro maintained a Buy rating. Halliburton shares closed at $21.39 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities boosted the price target for Zions Bancorporation ZION from $57 to $59. Truist Securities analyst Jennifer Demba maintained a Hold rating. Zions Bancorporation shares closed at $56.85 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT from $700 to $775. Deutsche Bank analyst Benjamin Black maintained a Buy rating. Spotify shares closed at $675.74 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo cut Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN price target from $215 to $195. Wells Fargo analyst Joe Quatrochi maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Texas Instruments shares settled at $214.92 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital slashed Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT price target from $480 to $440. RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert maintained a Sector Perform rating. Lockheed Martin shares closed at $410.74 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Susquehanna cut ConocoPhillips COP price target from $114 to $113. Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril maintained a Positive rating. ConocoPhillips shares closed at $92.98 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised the price target for Carnival Corporation CCL from $31 to $38. B of A Securities analyst Nicholas Thomas maintained a Buy rating. Carnival shares settled at $29.89 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Guggenheim increased Alphabet Inc. GOOGL price target from $190 to $210. Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris maintained a Buy rating. Alphabet shares closed at $191.34 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying GOOGL stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CCLCarnival Corp
$30.592.35%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
87.69
Growth
51.04
Quality
N/A
Value
66.48
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm