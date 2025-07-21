Amazon To Rally Around 8%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Stifel raised Crane Company CR price target from $165 to $189. Stifel analyst Nathan Jones maintained a Hold rating. Crane shares closed at $189.12 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan increased the price target for Block, Inc. XYZ from $60 to $90. JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang maintained an Overweight rating. Block shares closed at $72.82 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen raised CSX Corporation CSX price target from $32 to $45. TD Cowen analyst Jason Seidl upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. CSX shares closed at $34.39 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities boosted the price target for The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW from $100 to $107. Truist Securities analyst David Smith maintained a Buy rating. Charles Schwab shares closed at $95.80 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt boosted the price target for Pegasystems Inc. PEGA from $56 to $59. Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating. Pegasystems shares closed at $52.21 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley raised Etsy, Inc. ETSY price target from $38 to $50. Morgan Stanley analyst Lauren Schenk upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Etsy shares settled at $59.64 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities increased The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW price target from $83 to $84. B of A Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler maintained an Underperform rating. Charles Schwab shares closed at $95.80 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird raised Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN price target from $220 to $244. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian maintained an Outperform rating. Amazon shares closed at $226.13 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- DA Davidson raised the price target for U.S. Bancorp USB from $49 to $52. DA Davidson analyst Peter Winter maintained a Buy rating. U.S. Bancorp shares settled at $45.69 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley increased Pinterest, Inc. PINS price target from $37 to $45. Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Pinterest shares closed at $37.11 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
