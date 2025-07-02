July 2, 2025 9:05 AM 3 min read

Meta To Rally Around 3%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Guggenheim cut TEGNA Inc. TGNA price target from $22 to $21. Guggenheim analyst Curry Baker maintained a Buy rating. TEGNA shares closed at $16.93 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stephens & Co. raised the price target for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. MSM from $85 to $90. Stephens & Co. analyst Tommy Moll maintained an Equal-Weight rating. MSC Industrial Direct shares closed at $90.32 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS raised Altria Group, Inc. MO price target from $47 to $59. UBS analyst Faham Baig upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. Altria Group shares closed at $58.14 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target for Centene Corporation CNC from $75 to $48. JP Morgan analyst John Stansel downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Centene shares closed at $56.65 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies raised the price target for Ross Stores, Inc. ROST from $135 to $150. Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Ross Stores shares closed at $129.97 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JMP Securities raised Carvana Co. CVNA price target from $275 to $440. JMP Securities analyst Nicholas Jones maintained a Market Outperform rating. Carvana shares settled at $338.26 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham increased Axos Financial, Inc. AX price target from $88 to $92. Needham analyst Kyle Peterson maintained a Buy rating. Axos Financial shares closed at $78.32 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. increased Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. ELVN price target from $40 to $48. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns maintained a Buy rating. Enliven Therapeutics shares closed at $19.65 on Tuesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird boosted the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG from $58 to $62. Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained an Outperform rating. Chipotle shares settled at $58.24 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird increased Meta Platforms, Inc. META price target from $635 to $740. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian maintained an Outperform rating. Meta shares closed at $719.22 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying META stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AX Logo
AXAxos Financial Inc
$78.32-%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
80.90
Growth
53.89
Quality
43.91
Value
Not Available
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CMG Logo
CMGChipotle Mexican Grill Inc
$58.260.03%
CNC Logo
CNCCentene Corp
$38.97-31.2%
CVNA Logo
CVNACarvana Co
$336.50-0.52%
ELVN Logo
ELVNEnliven Therapeutics Inc
$19.911.32%
META Logo
METAMeta Platforms Inc
$713.75-0.76%
MO Logo
MOAltria Group Inc
$58.530.68%
MSM Logo
MSMMSC Industrial Direct Co Inc
$90.30-0.02%
ROST Logo
ROSTRoss Stores Inc
$132.652.06%
TGNA Logo
TGNATegna Inc
$16.93-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved